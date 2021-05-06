China rejects G-7 criticism on human rights

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government has rejected criticism of its human rights and economic record by foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major economies and accused them of meddling in its affairs. A Foreign Ministry spokeperson says a statement by G-7 diplomats in London made groundless accusations. He accused them of blatantly meddling in China’s affairs. The diplomats from the United States, Britain, Japan, Germany, France, Italy and Canada said they were deeply concerned about reports of mistreatment of Uyghur and other minorities. But they announced no plans for joint action in response to reports of mass detentions, forced labor and forced sterilization.