Closing statements wrap up in trial of man accused of killing Johnson City pre-teen

(WBNG) -- The fate of accused murderer 46-year-old Larry Harris now lies in the jury's hands after closing statements came in Broome County court Thursday.

Harris is charged with the 2019 murder of 11-year-old Jerome Smith of Johnson City; Harris was the boyfriend of Smith's mother, Shakia Crute.

Prosecutors alleged in their original indictment Harris intended to kill someone else but ended up causing the death of Smith.

Crute pleaded guilty back in 2019 to hindering the prosecution and endangering the welfare of a child in relation to her son's death; Crute was originally charged with manslaughter in the case.

The jury began deliberations Thursday afternoon and will continue those deliberations Friday.

If convicted of second-degree murder, Harris could face up to life in prison at his sentencing.

Smith was found dead at 87 Burbank Avenue on February 2, 2019. A celebration of life was held soon after, where people who knew Smith told 12 News he was a remarkable child.