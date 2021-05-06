Colorado man suspected in wife’s death appears in court

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man suspected in the death of his wife who disappeared last Mother’s Day made his first appearance in court Thursday to be advised of the charges he could face, including first-degree murder. Fifty-three-year-old Barry Morphew wore an orange-and-white striped jail uniform during his brief in-person appearance in court in Salida a day after his arrest in connection with the death of Suzanne Morphew. Prosecutors said they did not object to Morphew being able to have contact with his two daughters as long as it was civil.