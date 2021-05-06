Congressman Delgado reintroduces more safety limo legislation

(WBNG) -- On Thursday, Congressman Antonio Delgado announced that he is reintroducing additional limo safety legislation.

Delgado is reintroducing three acts: the SAFE Limo's Act, the Take Unsafe Limos Off the Road Act, and the End the Limo Loophole Act.

The SAFE Limos Act (Safety, Accountability, and Federal Enforcement of Limos Act of 2021) would mandate the following for limousines:

Requires that limousines have safety belts for every designated seating position and adhere to federal standards for seats and seat assemblies

Closes the loophole that currently allows used vehicles to be converted into limousines without meeting federal safety standards

Requires limousine manufacturers to submit “vehicle modifier plans” detailing how they will comply with strict federal standards

Directs research into side impact protection, roof crush resistance, and airbag systems for the protection of occupants based on various seating configurations

Requires NHTSA to conduct research and issue standards that can aid egress and regress in the event that a primary exit from the limousine’s passenger compartment is blocked

Requires limousine operators to prominently display last inspection dates, results & correctives

The Take Unsafe Limos Off the Road Act would incentivize states to strengthen policies to impound or immobilize unsafe limousines to be eligible for federal funds.

The End the Limo Loophole Act would update the "Commerical Motor Vehicle" definition to include vehicles modified to seat nine or more people.

The package of federal limousine safety reforms was introduced to the last Congress on the one-year anniversary of a limousine crash in Schoharie, N.Y. that killed 20 people.