Cronenworth, Padres beat Pirates 4-2 to win series

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jake Cronenworth hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 to take two of three. Mark Melancon pitched the ninth for his big league-leading 11th save. Craig Stammen (2-1) got the final out of the sixth for the win in relief of Yu Darvish. Cronenworth’s go-ahead hit came a half inning after Darvish surrendered a 2-0 lead and was chased with the score tied at 2. Darvish didn’t factor in the decision but struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings while allowing two runs, six hits and one walk.