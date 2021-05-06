Cyclones add versatile Izaiah Brockington from Penn State

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Izaiah Brockington has transferred from Penn State to Iowa State and will have two years of eligibility. Bockington spent the last three seasons at Penn State after playing his freshman year at St. Bonaventure. The 6-foot-4 guard from Philadelphia started 24 of 25 games last season and was the Nittany Lions’ second-leading scorer with 12.6 points per game. He also shot a team-best 84% on free throws and averaged five rebounds and just under two assists.