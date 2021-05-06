Ely Park Golf Course is open now

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Ely Park Golf Course is now open for the 2021 season, Binghamton officials announced Thursday.

City officials announced all 18 holes are open for play and Ely Park's first leagues of the season begin this week.

The park is located at 67 Ridge St. in Binghamton and is owned by the city.

For more information and to book a tee time, click here.

City officials announced in March that Binghamton would hire Indigo Golf Partners to manage the course. The company will manage food and beverage sales, marketing, financial and administrative duties. They will also maintain the course.

Officials say Indigo will also host several junior gold initiatives, including GoFutures, First Tee, and PGA Jr. League programs to grow youth participating. Youth initiatives are planned to begin this year.

In a news release, Binghamton Mayor Rich David expressed his excitement for the opening of the golf course.

Mayor David said:

“The 2021 season will mark a new chapter for the City’s historic Ely Park Golf Course, bringing in an experienced national firm to manage our municipal golf course. We have the right team in place to improve course conditions and attract more residents and visitors to play golf and enjoy the beautiful views at Ely Park.”

Additionally, officials say Binghamton and Indigo will seek out non-golf events and other outdoor activities at the park for 2021 and afterward.

The Ely Park Facebook page can be found by clicking here.