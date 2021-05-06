EU proposes joint approach to develop COVID-19 drugs

BRUSSELS (AP) — The EU’s executive arm has proposed that EU nations join forces to develop and deploy COVID-19 treatments across the 27-nation bloc. The European Commission said vaccines will not eradicate coronavirus “overnight” and efficient drugs will still be required to treat patients in hospitals or at home, including those affected by months worth of symptoms called long COVID. The Commission wants to set up a portfolio of 10 potential COVID-19 treatments, with the aim of authorizing three new drugs to treat COVID-19 by October.