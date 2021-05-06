Florida gov signs GOP voting law critics call ‘un-American’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a sweeping elections bill into law that he and other Republicans said would place guardrails against fraud, even though there were no signs of voter irregularities in the November presidential election.

Thursday’s signing is being denounced by Democrats and voter rights advocates.

Democrats and voter advocates have assailed the law as an un-American and anti-democratic effort to impede access to the polls that will unfairly target Blacks and Latinos and raise barriers to disabled voters in an attempt to regain a Republican advantage.

The Republican governor also soon plans to announce he’s running for reelection.

You can view the bill below:

Florida-Voting-Bill



By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN Associated Press