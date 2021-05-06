France sends patrol boats as tensions flare with UK on fish

LONDON (AP) — France has dispatched two patrol boats as French fishermen angry over loss of access to waters off their coast gather for a maritime protest off the English Channel island of Jersey. French maritime authorities said the naval policing boats were sent Thursday to keep watch on waters between France and Jersey, which is a self-governing British Crown Dependency. French authorities say the vessels would be “capable of intervening rapidly should the situation worsen.” Britain earlier directed two Royal Navy vessels to patrol around the island. French fishermen steaming into Jersey waters are protesting new fishing license rules. It is the first major post-Brexit dispute over fishing.