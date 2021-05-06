Gant expected to start for the Cardinals against the Mets

New York Mets (12-13, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (18-13, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (1-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Cardinals: John Gant (2-2, 2.16 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals +106, Mets -123; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets head to play the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.

The Cardinals are 9-7 in home games in 2020. St. Louis has hit 40 home runs this season, sixth in the league. Paul DeJong leads the club with seven, averaging one every 14.9 at-bats.

The Mets are 6-9 in road games. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .321, good for third in the National League. Michael Conforto leads the team with a mark of .374.

The Mets won the last meeting 7-2. Jordan Yamamoto recorded his first victory and Tomas Nido went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for New York. Johan Oviedo registered his first loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeJong leads the Cardinals with seven home runs and is slugging .413.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 25 hits and has 16 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .252 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Mets: 4-6, .228 batting average, 3.15 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Daniel Ponce de Leon: (soulder), Andrew Miller: (toe), Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), John Nogowski: (hand), Yadier Molina: (foot).

Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Jacob deGrom: (side), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Jose Martinez: (knee), Luis Guillorme: (oblique), J.D. Davis: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.