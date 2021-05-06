Germany makes AstraZeneca vaccine available to all adults

BERLIN (AP) — Germany making the AstraZeneca vaccine available immediately to all adults. Millions of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been safely administered in Europe, but concerns linger over a rare type of blood clot seen in an extremely small number of recipients. That has meant some people have been holding off for another vaccine. But health authorities have said that the benefits of getting inoculated against COVID-19 far outweigh any risks. Health Minister Jens Spahn said Thursday that many people still waiting for a vaccine appointment would be happy to receive an AstraZeneca jab.