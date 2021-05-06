Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Joel Embiid had 34 points in just 25 minutes and the Philadelphia 76ers extended their winning streak to six games with a 135-115 win over the short-handed Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. The Eastern Conference leaders were up by double figures for most of the night and their starters barely had to play in the fourth quarter to keep the NBA’s longest active winning streak going. Houston, which has the NBA’s worst record at 16-50, lost its third straight and eighth in nine games.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Didi Gregorius hit his eighth career grand slam and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 for their third straight win. The Phillies won three straight games for the first time since they started the season 4-0. Tyrone Taylor hit a pinch-hit homer for the Brewers, and Avisail Garcia drove in three runs. José Alvarado returned from a two-game suspension for triggering a bench-clearing incident and worked a scoreless ninth for his second save.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jake Cronenworth hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 to take two of three. Mark Melancon pitched the ninth for his big league-leading 11th save. Craig Stammen (2-1) got the final out of the sixth for the win in relief of Yu Darvish. Cronenworth’s go-ahead hit came a half inning after Darvish surrendered a 2-0 lead and was chased with the score tied at 2. Darvish didn’t factor in the decision but struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings while allowing two runs, six hits and one walk.

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Wednesday for boarding Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mark Friedman. Gostisbehere was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking in the third period of Philadelphia’s 7-3 home loss Tuesday night. The suspension will cost Gostisbehere $77,586.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram has been diagnosed with a left low ankle sprain and has been ruled out of Friday night’s game in Philadelphia. The Pelicans announced Ingram’s status after a scan on Wednesday confirmed the preliminary diagnosis he received when the injury occurred during Tuesday night’s 108-103 victory over Golden State. The club says Ingram will be day-to-day after Friday night’s game against the 76ers. Ingram is averaging 23.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists this season. The Pelicans entered Wednesday two games out of a Western Conference play-in spot with six regular-season games remaining.