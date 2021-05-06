Hijacked gloves, politicization concerns in 2020 census

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Census Bureau officials have recapped the challenges of executing the nation’s head count. They said Thursday that the 2020 census included hijacked personal protective equipment for census takers, difficulty getting access to tribal lands because of pandemic restrictions and worry that nonprofits wouldn’t want to partner with the statistical agency because of the Trump administration’s failed effort to add a citizenship question to the census. The assessment of the once-a-decade census by top Census Bureau officials came during a virtual meeting of the bureau’s National Advisory Committee on Racial, Ethnic and Other Populations. The census helps determine the annual distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal funding.