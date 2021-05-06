Israeli spymaster visits Bahrain to discuss Mideast security

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency has traveled to Bahrain on an official visit. The Bahrain state-run news agency said on Thursday only that Yossi Cohen met with Bahrain’s heads of national intelligence and strategic security to discuss regional security. The trip comes amid heightened regional tension over Iran and follows Israel’s recent deal to normalize relations with the island kingdom. The two countries opened diplomatic ties last fall in a U.S.-brokered deal under the Trump administration, following the United Arab Emirates’ decision to normalize relations. The pacts were rejected by the Palestinians as a betrayal of their cause for statehood.