2 women freed from ongoing Minnesota bank robbery standoff

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A standoff between police in St. Cloud, Minnesota and an alleged hostage-taker continued into the evening despite the release of two employees. The women were released from a Wells Fargo Bank branch Thursday. The first woman ran from the bank toward members of a SWAT team with her hands up. After being searched, she was escorted to safety. A second woman later emerged and was led to safety. It wasn’t immediately clear if other bank employees were being held against their will. Police said negotiations were continuing and that there were no reports of injuries.