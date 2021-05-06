Report details police wounding of suspect in mass shooting

DENVER (AP) — Authorities say a man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket surrendered after being shot by a police officer who waited for him to come into view down a store aisle. The new details about the mass shooting in March are contained in a report released Thursday about the shooting of suspect Ahmad Alissa. District Attorney Michael Dougherty found officer Richard Steidell was justified and said his shots ended the attack. The report said that after shots were fired at officers, Steidell returned fire and waited quietly on the ground for Alissa to re-emerge into the aisle before firing at him again.