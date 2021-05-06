Southern Tier Crime Analysis Center opens in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Rich David was joined by law enforcement leaders on Thursday to announce the opening of the Southern Tier Crime Analysis Center (STCAC).

STCAC is located at the former Binghamton fire headquarters downtown and was built through grants from the state and the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services.

Mike Green is the DCJS Deputy Commissioner and said the facility allows for a more streamlined approach to crime-fighting.

"These centers tie together all of the law enforcement agencies so now an analyst can sit there and type information in, without a phone call, without hoping you get the right person, instantaneously get the right information," Green said.