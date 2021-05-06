Super Thursday: Britain heads to polls in array of elections

LONDON (AP) — Polling stations across Britain have opened in what are considered to be the biggest-ever set of elections outside a general election. The local and regional contests could have huge repercussion for the future of the United Kingdom. On what has been dubbed Super Thursday, tens of millions of voters are electing governments for Scotland and Wales, big city mayors and local authorities. A special election for a U.K. Parliament seat for the north of England could provide evidence as to whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party continues to make inroads in areas that the Labour Party dominated for decades. Labour’s Sadiq Khan is expected to easily win a second term as London mayor.