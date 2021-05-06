Tioga County to deliver vaccines to residents

(WBNG) -- The Tioga County Health Department says it will deliver the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals.

In order to qualify for vaccine delivery, you must meet at least one of the following eligibility criteria:

Individual with a disability and requires in-home assistance

Individual that uses medical equipment or requires accessible transportation to leave home (e.g. ambulance, two-person assist)

Individual unable to leave their home to get to a vaccination site, even with assistance

Have considerable difficulty and/or require support to leave home for medical appointments

Unable to leave the home for medical appointments under normal circumstances

Homeless, living in transitional/temporary housing

In order to be added to the waitlist, call 607-687-8623 or visit their website: covidvax@tiogacountyny.gov.