Ukraine wants aid, NATO support from Blinken’s visit

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — On the frontlines of the battle against Russia-backed separatists and in the halls of government in Kyiv, Ukrainians hold strong hopes for the visit of the U.S. secretary of state — increased military aid and strong support for NATO membership among them. By visiting so early in his tenure, before any trip to Russia, Antony Blinken is signaling that Ukraine is a high foreign-policy priority for President Joe Biden’s administration. But what he can, or will, deliver in Thursday’s meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is uncertain. Zelenskyy has made it clear that he wants significant action.