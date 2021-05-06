US backs waiving intellectual property rules on vaccines

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is joining calls for more sharing of the technology behind COVID-19 vaccines to help speed the end of the pandemic. It’s a shift that puts the U.S. alongside many in the developing world who want rich countries to do more to get doses to the needy. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced the government’s position in a Wednesday statement, amid World Trade Organization talks over easing global trade rules to enable more countries to produce more of the life-saving vaccines. Tai says the administration “believes strongly in intellectual property protections,” but “supports the waiver of those protections for COVID-19 vaccines.”