World mulls next step as US backs IP waiver on vaccines

GENEVA (AP) — Activists cheered, Big Pharma complained and government leaders assessed next steps after the Biden administration’s blockbuster move to support an easing of patent and other protections on COVID-19 vaccines. Many hope that will help poorer countries get more doses and speed the end of the pandemic. The move Wednesday to support waiving intellectual property protections on vaccines under World Trade Organization rules marked a dramatic shift for the United States. Washington had previously lined up with many other developed nations opposed to the idea floated by India and South Africa. Attention is set to turn to those richer nations to see whether they will come on board.