Zion, Pelicans primed for last-gasp bid to make postseason

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson and the mercurial New Orleans Pelicans may yet have something to say about the NBA postseason. San Antonio’s recent five-game skid has helped the Pelicans pull within 1 1/2 games of the final Western Conference play-in spot. Meanwhile the Pelicans have shaken off a recent series of seemingly back-breaking losses to win three out of four. Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy says his team’s resilience has been one of its greatest attributes. New Orleans has six games left with five on the road. The Pelicans visit Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia on Friday night.