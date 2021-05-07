17-year-old killed at junior basketball game in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A 17-year-old boy police believe was a spectator at a junior basketball game was stabbed and later died in hospital from his injuries. Police said that emergency services were called to Eagle Stadium in the southwestern Melbourne suburb of Werribee late Friday afternoon. A 15-year-old boy is assisting police with their inquiries and has been released without charge. The remainder of the scheduled games Friday were canceled. Some of the games involved children as young as 7 or 8.