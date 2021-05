FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy/cloudy with rain and showers. 0-.15” (.25”) 80% High 56 (52-58) Wind SE becoming S 3-8 mph

After a sunny, but cool day Thursday, we have the return of wet weather today. A low will move in from the west. This will give us increasing clouds. Showers will hold off until the afternoon. Rain will continue Friday night. There could be some snow mixing in with the rain.