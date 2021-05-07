In surprise, Atlanta Mayor Bottoms won’t seek a second term

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms confirmed Friday that she will not seek a second term, an election-year surprise that marks a sharp turnabout for the city’s second Black woman executive. Less than a year ago she was among several political figures President Joe Biden considered to be his running mate. Bottoms disclosed her decision publicly in a lengthy open letter and accompanying video Thursday night after having told family and a close circle of supporters. Bottoms said she doesn’t know what she’ll do next, but she didn’t rule out a post in Biden’s administration.