Authorities: Fake vaccination cards sold at California bar

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say they have arrested the owner of a Northern California bar where made-to-order fake COVID-19 vaccination cards were being sold to undercover state agents for $20 each. Officials said Friday they’re unaware of any other such cases nationwide, though bogus cards have been advertised online. Vaccination cards are being used as a pass for people to attend large gatherings. After receiving a tip from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, authorities say, undercover agents with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control went to Old Corner Saloon in Clements several times in April and bought fake laminated vaccination cards. They arrested the bar’s owner this week.