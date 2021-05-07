Capitals lose to Flyers, miss chance to reclaim 1st in East

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals missed an opportunity to reclaim first place in the East Division by losing to the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2. Rookie Wade Allison scored twice and veteran goaltender Brian Elliott made 28 saves for Philadelphia. T.J. Oshie and Daniel Sprong scored for the Capitals. Washington’s regulation loss means Pittsburgh could clinch the division title as soon as Saturday with a victory against last-place Buffalo and a Capitals loss. The Capitals and Flyers face off again Saturday night.