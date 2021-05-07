Cause of barn fire in Sidney under investigation, no major injuries reported

OTSEGO COUNTY (WBNG) -- Second Assistant Fire Chief Jeremy Johnson from the Unadilla Fire Department told 12 News a barn fire broke out in the Town of Sidney Friday.

The Unadilla Fire Department was the first on scene responding to a barn fire on 390 River Road in Sidney around 1:40 P.M.

The Franklin, Masonville, Sidney Center, Gilbertsville, Otsego, and Wellsbridge Fire Departments all responded to help fight the flames.

Authorities say one firefighter was treated on the scene for heat exhaustion, but there have been no other reported injuries.

The cause of the barn fire is still being investigated at this time.