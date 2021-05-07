District Attorney pleads guilty to intimidation, promoting prostitution, obstruction

BRADFORD COUNTY, PA (WBNG) -- The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office Friday announced the resignation of the Bradford County District Attorney, who pleaded guilty to several abuses of power.

According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, former District Attorney Chad Salsman pleaded guilty to intimidation, promoting prostitution, and obstruction of justice. The plea followed an investigation by a Grand Jury, the Attorney General's Office, and Pennsylvania State Police.

Shapiro's office stated that the Grand Jury learned that while he was in private practice, Salsman "pressured clients into prostitution for legal services and used his power as a private attorney, and then as District Attorney, to repeatedly harass, coerce, and intimidate victims."

According to Shapiro, five different women came forward and accused Salsman of misconduct.

“As Attorney General, I have a responsibility to stand up for the most vulnerable in our Commonwealth," Shapiro stated in a news release. "Chad Salsman used his position as a private attorney, and then as the District Attorney, to intimidate and silence his victims and interfere with our investigation. Today is a powerful reminder that no one is above the law.”