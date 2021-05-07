Family honors ‘Super Cooper’ at elementary school

PORT DICKINSON (WBNG) - The family of 'Super Cooper' Busch is keeping his memory alive by giving the gift of smiles to local elementary students.

At Port Dickinson Elementary the family gave out playground bags with hula hoops, jump ropes, bubble wands, and free coupons for a snow cone from Suzy Q's.

Cooper tragically passed away in 2018 after a long battle with leukemia.

The family's mission in continuing these acts of kindness is to continue one of Cooper's favorite activities, making people smile.