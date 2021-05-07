German factory production, exports up in March in good sign

BERLIN (AP) — Factory production and exports increased strongly in Germany in March. That bodes well for the second quarter in Europe’s largest economy as it struggles to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. The Economy Ministry said Friday that industrial production rose 2.5% in March over February when adjusted for seasonal and calendar factors. In a separate encouraging report, German exports were up 1.2% in March over February, and up 16.1% over March of last year, according to seasonally and calendar adjusted figures from the Federal Statistical Office. Germany’s economy did better last year than several others in Europe as it was supported by manufacturing.