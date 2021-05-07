Talks ‘intensify’ on bringing US back to Iran nuclear deal

VIENNA (AP) — World powers have held a fourth round of high-level talks aimed at bringing the United States back into a landmark nuclear deal with Iran. Both sides suggested a resolution was possible but major stumbling blocks remain. The talks began in early April. Russian delegate Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted following Friday’s meeting that “the participants agreed on the need to intensify the process.” The U.S. pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal under then-President Donald Trump. Iran reacted by steadily increasing violations of the deal. U.S. President Joe Biden has said he wants to rejoin the deal but that Iran needs to return to compliance with the accord.