JC Senior Center holds Mother’s Day luncheon

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Today the Johnson City Senior Center along with others in Broome County held a Mother's Day Luncheon.

The luncheon offered dinner specials to be distributed, with more than 70 meals given out at the Johnson City location.

While the number of meals has gone down from previous years, Kim Robinson, Executive Director of the Johnson City Senior Center told 12 News that might be a good thing.

"As far as our holiday luncheons go, this one was down a little bit. That's probably because more and more people are being vaccinated, and now they have the opportunity to spend Mother's Day with their families."

The next holiday luncheons at local senior centers are set for Father's Day. But it is still unclear whether or not the luncheons will be drive-thru style or in person.