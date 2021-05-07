Mexico City exhales as COVID-19 infections fall

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City’s government says that the public hospital network dedicated to fighting COVID-19 is experiencing its lowest rate occupancy of the pandemic and the city is slightly easing some restrictions. The announcement comes more than three months after COVID-19 infections peaked in the Mexican capital. City officials on Friday placed occupancy rate in hospitals dedicated to COVID-19 care at 16%, a welcome change from January, when a surge following the holiday season pushed some hospitals to their limits. Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum listed a half dozen possible factors including greater discipline by citizens, expanded testing, a vaccination campaign, improved weather and the fact that many people have already been infected.