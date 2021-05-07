NASA rocket launch visible across the Northeast on Saturday

SOUTHERN TIER (WBNG) -- NASA will be launching a Black Brant XII Sounding rocket Saturday evening at 8:02 PM from the Wallops Island Launch Facility in Virginia. Weather permitting, the rocket exhaust plume will be visible over the southeast horizon shortly after launch.

Ten minutes after takeoff, a green-violet cloud may become visible as well but this may be difficult to see in the Southern Tier, depending on how much sunlight is still visible.

This colorful cloud is expected to be produced because the rocket will be releasing a barium vapor into the atmosphere as part of the mission, according to Drew Deskur, the Executive Director of Kopernik Observatory.

Deskur explains the entire purpose of this mission is to better understand what happens in near space when energy moves from one area to another. The physics behind this phenomenon will help scientists better understand how and why the aurora works.

NASA says there is no need to worry about the barium vapor being released into the atmosphere. There will be no harm done to us or the environment through this experiment. The plan is to emit the vapor once the rocket is 200+ miles above Earth's surface.

If the weather does not cooperate with us Saturday evening, NASA will be live streaming the launch.