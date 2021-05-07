Pakistan PM heading to Saudi Arabia for talks to boost ties

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s foreign ministry says prime minister Imran Khan is preparing to leave for Saudi Arabia on a three-day visit at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. During the visit starting Friday, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are expected to sign new agreements to bolster trade and economic ties. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long enjoyed close and friendly relations. The kingdom is also the main supplier of oil to Pakistan. Saudi Arabia gave $6 billion to Pakistan in 2018 when Khan’s government came into power, but bilateral relations have witnessed ups and downs.