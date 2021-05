PHILADELPHIA (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is out indefinitely with a fractured left finger. The Pelicans made the announcement Friday before they played the Philadelphia 76ers. The Pelicans said a timetable for Williamson’s return would be determined upon further evaluation. He appeared to hurt the finger trying to grab a rebound Tuesday against Golden State. He averaged 27 points and 7.2 rebounds in 61 games.