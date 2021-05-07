Pennsylvania dropping vaccine provider map in favor of feds’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Pennsylvania is doing away with its own map of vaccine providers and says people looking for a COVID-19 shot should go to the federal government's provider map.

The state Health Department said Friday it will use vaccines.gov as its mapping source effective immediately.

That map allows people to search for COVID-19 vaccine by brand name and see which providers have vaccine in stock.

Information from the site also shows up in Apple Maps and Google Maps.

The map was developed by Boston Children's Hospital, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.