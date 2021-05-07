Phillies offense breaks out in 12-2 rout of Morton, Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — Odúbel Herrera hit a three-run homer in Philadelphia’s six-run first inning and the streaking Phillies beat Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves 12-2 in their top-scoring game of the season. Boosted by the return of Jean Segura and Bryce Harper from injuries, the Phillies also set a season high with 16 hits. J.T. Realmuto had three hits, including a two-run homer. Segura drove in two runs with four hits. The Phillies stretched their winning streak to five games. The attendance was 38,952 in the Braves’ first game this season allowing 100% capacity. Zach Eflin allowed two runs on five hits.