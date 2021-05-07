Police officer, federal agent shot, wounded in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say police officer and a federal agent were shot and wounded in Tennessee on while looking for a carjacked vehicle. Police said on Twitter that a Memphis Police Officer and an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were searching Friday for the car, which was involved in a crash when people got out of the vehicle and fired shots at them. Police said the officer and the agent were shot and taken to a hospital with wounds that were not considered critical. Police said that neither of the officers returned fire.