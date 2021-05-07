Professional hockey could make a comeback in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A professional hockey team could come to the Binghamton area, weeks after 12 News originally reported the Binghamton Devils would relocate.

According to Visit Bing Director Judi Hess, a group in Binghamton is in negotiations to bring an ECHL expansion team to the area.

Hess told 12 News that the team could play in 2022 at the earliest.

Hess also spoke of talk that an FHL (Federal Hockey League) team could come to the area. She said the details of how they would potentially impact each other are trying to be sorted out.

The Binghamton Devils, an affiliate of the NHL New Jersey Devils, are set to move to Utica.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.