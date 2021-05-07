Reservations filling up fast for Mother’s Day

(WBNG) -- Mother's Day is a few days away, and local restaurants are already selling out of reservations for Sunday.

Reservations are going fast, according to local restaurant owners.

The CDC guidelines, especially social distancing requirements mean fewer people are able to be seated in a room at a time.

These demands have more people trying to reserve their spot in a restaurant.

Traditions at the Glen says it is thrilled with the business it has been getting, but the service will be looking a bit different to make the most of the space they have.

Vincent Sano, Manager at Traditions at the Glen says, " We are making it safer this year. We have the double line buffet moving to a single line, we have staff wearing gloves, and we are keeping the tables away [from each other]."

Normally, Traditions would be serving more than 900 guests on Mother's Day, but this year they are expecting just over 400.

Staff say they are completely booked for the day.