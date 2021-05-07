Showers around Saturday

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cool. 60% chance of rain early tapers to 40% with some breaks of sun in the afternoon. High: 45-51



Short Term Forecast Discussion:

Saturday will bring some dry time, but we still have a chance of some showers through the day. By the afternoon, although it will be cool, we could see some breaks of sun in between clouds and a few showers. Highs likely stay in the 40s to near 50.

Stay with 12 News this weekend and we'll keep you up to date on what to expect for Mother's Day!