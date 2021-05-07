Taiwan’s April exports surge, propelled by chip exports

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s exports rose by double digits in April, boosted by demand for processor chips as global manufacturing revived. Ministry of Finance data show exports increased 38.7% over a year earlier to $35 billion in April, the 10th straight month of gains. Imports advanced 26.4% to $28.8 billion. Exports of electronic parts increased 38.6% to $13.5 billion, accounting for about 40% of sales. Taiwan is a major supplier of processor chips used in smartphones, cars and consumer electronics.