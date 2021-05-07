Tompkins County man pleads guilty to multiple felony charges

(WBNG) -- A Town of Groton man has pleaded guilty to multiple felonies after he hit and killed a Cornell University Professor in 2020.

The Tompkins County District Attorney's Office says 44-year-old Jeffrey Skinner pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter in the first degree, a Class C felony, two counts of driving intoxicated, a class E felony, and leaving the scene of a personal injury without reporting, a class D felony.

The District Attorney's Office says Jeffrey Skinner admitted to operating a vehicle while intoxicated on May 3, 2020, and killed 64-year-old Professor Jerrie Gavalchin.

Officials say Gavalchin was walking her bike on Lick Street when Skinner hit her.

Skinner also admitted to leaving the scene after the incident and not calling 911.

He faces five to 15 years in prison and will be sentenced in July.