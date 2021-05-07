UK’s Conservative Party strikes early blow in elections

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s governing Conservative Party has won a special election in the north of England town of Hartlepool, dealing a big blow to the main opposition Labour Party, which had held the seat since its creation in 1974. The victory for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s party, announced Friday morning, provides further evidence that the Conservatives are making ground in parts of the country that have been Labour strongholds for decades. Over the coming couple of days, results from an array of elections in Britain will be announced. On what was dubbed Super Thursday, around 50 million voters were eligible to take part in scores of elections.