2 language long-haulers keep German skills fresh for travel

DERRY, Pa. (AP) — Benutze es oder verliere es. In other words, for those who don’t speak German, use it or lose it. That truism applies to many things in life, including conversing in a foreign language. It’s what has kept two local men returning week after week, for decades, to practice their German phraseology with language instructor Evelyn Ruffing of Derry Township. Ruffing no longer leads a course but continues to provide instruction by opening her home to students every Monday evening.