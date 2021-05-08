4 ex-cops indicted on US civil rights charges in Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) --A federal grand jury has indicted the four former Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd's arrest and death, accusing them of willfully violating the Black man's constitutional rights as he was restrained face-down on the pavement and gasping for air.

An indictment unsealed Friday names Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng, and Tou Thao.

The Floyd family's attorneys say they're "encouraged by these charges." The federal indictment sends a strong message about priorities under the Biden Justice Department.